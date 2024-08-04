ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run marks completion of track laying over new Pamban rail bridge

Published - August 04, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

Trial run conducted in progress on new Pamban rail bridge on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Trial run conducted on the new Pamban rail bridge on Sunday evening marked completion of railway track on the bridge over the sea connecting Mandapam and Pamban railway station.

The track laying work in the entire stretch of the 2.08 km of the bridge was completed on Sunday and subsequently a tower wagon was run between the two stations.

Following the successful launch of the vertical lift span of 72.5 metres on July 26, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited took up the work of launching the remaining four girders.

“We have completed all the track laying work and the continuity of the track was tested with the trial run,” a senior official said.

The only work left is making the vertical lift span operational. “We are now working on the electro-mechanical operation of the lift,” he added.

The lift would be vertically lifted for 17 metres which will provide adequate clearance to allow passage of ships on the sea.

Southern Railway has proposed to commission the bridge by the end of September. Accordingly, RVNL has planned to complete the works by August 31.

