Trial run conducted on elevated corridor

April 05, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

A trial run was conducted on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road here, which is scheduled to be formally opened for the public later this week, on Wednesday.

A joint inspection of the newly constructed elevated corridor was conducted by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and Madurai City Traffic Police. The flyover was opened for the trial run from 10. 30 a.m. to 6 p.m..

An NHAI official said the construction of the 7.3-km-long elevated corridor began in 2018 under Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme. The construction works had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. It was ready for public traffic now, he said.

He said the entry and the exit points were inspected and CCTV cameras and solar blinkers had been installed along the elevated corridor. He said it was scheduled for opening on April 8.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A. Thirumalai Kumar said the trial run was conducted to ascertain the number of vehicles using the elevated corridor, and also how many people would be using the elevated corridor and how many would be using the New Natham Road below it. Speed limit was fixed for the elevated corridor, he said.

Enthusiastic vehicle users were seen taking the elevated corridor and many took out their mobile phones to capture photos of the new arrival in the city.

K. Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Sakthi Nagar, said the elevated corridor was a boon for people like him. He would not have to cross various junctions; instead, he could just take the elevated corridor and get down at Iyer Bungalow and take the road to Sakthi Nagar. There would be no hassle of vehicles coming in between, he said.