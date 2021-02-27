Trial court cannot be blamed for delay in trial: HC

Madurai
Disposing of a petition that sought to quash a case pending before a special court for cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that no one could be blamed for delay in trial due to the COVID-19 situation. It can only be considered as an Act of God. The court directed the trial to be completed in six months.
The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Rajendran, an accused in a corruption case. He filed the petition seeking to quash the proceedings pending before special court in Tiruchi, for the second time. Earlier, the court in 2019 had disposed of his first petition with a direction to the trial court to complete the trial in one year.
Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, all the courts in the country were functioning virtually. But the virtual hearing was effective only for the final hearing cases and not for examination of witnesses, that too in cases relating to Vigilance and Anti Corruption where witnesses are being cross-examined at length.
Simply, because the trial was not completed as per the direction of the court, it cannot be said that the petitioner is entitled to take advantage of the same, the judge said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath