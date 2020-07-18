Triage centres to check severity of COVID-19 infection

Madurai

Three triage centres, set up in mobile vehicles, will be used to grade the severity of COVID-19 infection for positive persons and accordingly decide the type of health facility where they need to get treated.

Madurai City Health Officer (CHO) P. Kumaraguruparan said that all the three mobile vehicles have been equipped to take x-ray imaging to help the medical officers understand the severity of infection in the lungs. ‘Pulse oximeters will also be used to determine the oxygen levels in the blood,’ he said.

Based on it, patients will be categorised as mild/ moderate/ severe cases and accordingly they will be treated at COVID Care Centres, home isolation, COVID health centres or Government Rajaji Hospital.

The CHO said that the vehicles would be stationed at ESI Hospital in Balarangapuram, Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School and Corporation Middle School in Krishnapuram Colony.

‘Two ambulances would be present near each centre to ferry patients to health facilities,’ he added. A health official said till now doctors were assessing patients based on symptoms.

‘But there are possibilities that in an asymptomatic person the infection could get severe and would require hospitalisation. So, these x-ray imaging would help doctors understand the severity of infection early on,’ said the official.