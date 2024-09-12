Tri-weekly special trains between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram

Southern Railway is operating special trains between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram tri-weekly special to clear extra rush during the festival season.

Train No. 06103 Tambaram – Ramanathapuram tri-weekly special will leave Tambaram at 5 p.m. on September 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 (Thursdays, Saturdays, Mondays) and reach Ramanathapuram at 5.55 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction Train No. 06104 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram tri-weekly special will leave Ramanathapuram at 10.55 a.m. on September 20, 22, 24, 27, and 29 and October 1 (Fridays, Sundays, Tuesdays) and reach Tambaram at 11.10 p.m., the same day.

The trains would have one AC 2-tier coach, three AC-3 tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches and two second class differently abled-friendly coaches.

The trains would stop at Chengalpet, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupet, Adiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Arantangi, Karaikudi, Kallal, Sivaganga, Manamadurai and Paramakudi.

