ADVERTISEMENT

Tri-weekly special trains between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram

Published - September 12, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway is operating special trains between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram tri-weekly special to clear extra rush during the festival season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06103 Tambaram – Ramanathapuram tri-weekly special will leave Tambaram at 5 p.m. on September 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 (Thursdays, Saturdays, Mondays) and reach Ramanathapuram at 5.55 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction Train No. 06104 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram tri-weekly special will leave Ramanathapuram at 10.55 a.m. on September 20, 22, 24, 27, and 29 and October 1 (Fridays, Sundays, Tuesdays) and reach Tambaram at 11.10 p.m., the same day.

The trains would have one AC 2-tier coach, three AC-3 tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches and two second class differently abled-friendly coaches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trains would stop at Chengalpet, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupet, Adiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Arantangi, Karaikudi, Kallal, Sivaganga, Manamadurai and Paramakudi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US