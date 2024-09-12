GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tri-weekly special trains between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram

Published - September 12, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway is operating special trains between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram tri-weekly special to clear extra rush during the festival season.

Train No. 06103 Tambaram – Ramanathapuram tri-weekly special will leave Tambaram at 5 p.m. on September 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 (Thursdays, Saturdays, Mondays) and reach Ramanathapuram at 5.55 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction Train No. 06104 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram tri-weekly special will leave Ramanathapuram at 10.55 a.m. on September 20, 22, 24, 27, and 29 and October 1 (Fridays, Sundays, Tuesdays) and reach Tambaram at 11.10 p.m., the same day.

The trains would have one AC 2-tier coach, three AC-3 tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches and two second class differently abled-friendly coaches.

The trains would stop at Chengalpet, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupet, Adiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Arantangi, Karaikudi, Kallal, Sivaganga, Manamadurai and Paramakudi.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.