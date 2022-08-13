Tri-colour gas balloon launched in Dindigul

Collector S. Visakan launching the tri-colour air balloon at the bus stand in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Collector S. Visakan released a tri-colour gas balloon, jointly launched by the district administration and G.T.N. Educational Institutions, atop Corporation Shopping Complex on the premises of Kamaraj Bus Stand, here on Saturday.

Mayor J. Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian were also present.

NCC cadets and students of G.T.N. Arts and Science College took out a rally holding national flags around the bus stand as part of the event which marked the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

G.T.N Educational Institutions chairman K. Rathnam and others were present.

Adhering to the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hoist national flags at houses and offices between August 13 and 15, the district administration has directed offices, commercial establishments and houses to hoist flags on its premises between August 13 and 15, stated a press release.

As many as 40,000 houses within Dindigul Corporation limits, 1,07, 710 houses within the 23 town panchayat limits and a total of 5,91,022 houses in town and village panchayats of Palani, Kodaikanal, Oddanchatram have been directed to hoist national flags as well, it added.

Earlier, Mr. Visakan hoisted a national flag at his camp office.

Meanwhile, the tri-coloured lighting arrangement at the Rock Fort, one of Dindigul’s iconic spots, has garnered the attention of the public since last week. “It is a delight to watch the Rock Fort light up in the evening,” said M. Ramya, a student of Class VII who visited the spot with her family for the third time.