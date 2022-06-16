Trespassing on tracks slows down Madurai-Theni train: DRM

‘People casually move away from the tracks when the train is as close as 50 metres’

MADURAI

Unabated trespassing of people on the newly-laid Madurai-Theni broad gauge railway tracks has been posing danger to the life and limbs of the people and also slowing down the speed of the special train being operated on this section, said Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Ananth said that after gauge conversion the speed of the train had been permitted to reach 100 kmph. But, ever since the new train service was launched on May 26, the locopilot is finding it difficult to maintain the speed to stick to the schedule of the train, he said.

"During the recent inspection by General Manager (Southern Railway - B.G. Mallya), we found at least 30 persons on the track," he said. The people were casually moving away from the track even after the train was as close as 50 metres. “Some of them were also taking selfies with the speeding train which is very dangerous,” he said.

The locopilot cannot apply sudden brakes as passengers travelling in the train might get injured due to the jerk. In fact, the passengers were complaining about jerks during the journey As a result, the speed of the train has to be brought down, he said.

Mr. Ananth said that people living along the tracks should realise that the train is running at a high speed of 100 kmph and they run the risk of being run over.

The railway administration has taken up the issue with the respective district administrations about the unsafe practice of local people.