Trenches dug on the roadside at Mullipallam pose danger to residents

Long trenches dug on roads at Mullipallam near Sholavandan in Madurai district remain open for more than 15 days.

The residents say the trenches dug along North Street are in close proximity to a government school. After the recent rains, the trenches are full of water and as there are no warning boards there, a four-wheeler got stuck in the trench.

Moreover, late at night on Saturday, a woman fell into the trench thinking it was plain surface. As the heavy rain has inundated the trenches, there is no way of knowing whether it is plain surface or a trench beneath.

Arun, a resident, says parents of the students studying at the government school fear that when the children walk unaccompanied by elders, they might fall into the trench.

“As the area falls under Vadipatti taluk we have asked the officials several times for the closure of the many trenches in the area. But they reply that since it was for drinking water, they mistakenly damaged the existing water pipes. Till the pipes were replaced, they would remain open,” he says.

“As it is raining every other day, the situation is going to be worse. Action should be taken before any major accident happens,” Mr. Arun says.

A panchayat official said all the trenches would be closed within a week.