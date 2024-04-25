ADVERTISEMENT

Trench dug up to lay underground pipeline poses danger to children, road users in Virudhunagar

April 25, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The open trench on Alli Street in Virudhunagar town has not been closed for the past one and half months. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A deep trench dug up for laying drinking water pipeline in Ward 13 has not been closed for more than 40 days posing danger to children and vehicle users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, which is the executing agency, had dug up the road on the narrow street in March.

After laying the underground drinking water pipeline under Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water scheme, the road was relaid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But a deep trench on Alli Street has not been closed for the past one and half months, which is causing inconvenience to the local people,” said R. Muthulakshmi, Independent councillor of ward 13 of Virudhunagar Municipality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Despite repeated pleas to the Municipal Commissioner and Engineer and officials of TWAD Board and the contractor, nothing has been done for the past 40 days.

“With the schools closed for summer vacation, children keep playing on the street. Local people fear that the open trench could pose danger to the children,” Ms. Muthulakshmi said.

The trench is about five-foot deep and six feet long. Though a barricade has been placed by the Virudhunagar Traffic police, the open trench is still causing inconvenience to the two-wheeler riders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US