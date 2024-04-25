GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trench dug up to lay underground pipeline poses danger to children, road users in Virudhunagar

April 25, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The open trench on Alli Street in Virudhunagar town has not been closed for the past one and half months.

The open trench on Alli Street in Virudhunagar town has not been closed for the past one and half months. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A deep trench dug up for laying drinking water pipeline in Ward 13 has not been closed for more than 40 days posing danger to children and vehicle users.

Officials of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, which is the executing agency, had dug up the road on the narrow street in March.

After laying the underground drinking water pipeline under Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water scheme, the road was relaid.

“But a deep trench on Alli Street has not been closed for the past one and half months, which is causing inconvenience to the local people,” said R. Muthulakshmi, Independent councillor of ward 13 of Virudhunagar Municipality.

Despite repeated pleas to the Municipal Commissioner and Engineer and officials of TWAD Board and the contractor, nothing has been done for the past 40 days.

“With the schools closed for summer vacation, children keep playing on the street. Local people fear that the open trench could pose danger to the children,” Ms. Muthulakshmi said.

The trench is about five-foot deep and six feet long. Though a barricade has been placed by the Virudhunagar Traffic police, the open trench is still causing inconvenience to the two-wheeler riders.

