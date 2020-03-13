Tremors in Idukki district

13 March 2020 20:53 IST

THENI

Low-intensity tremors were recorded four times at different parts of Idukki district in Kerala on Friday morning.

The tremors were felt at Kattappana, Kanchiyar, Upputhara and Anavilasam areas in Idukki district, which is located around 30 kilometres away from Cumbum in Theni district. While the tremor which occurred at 7.05 a.m. measured 1.4 on Richter scale, the one that followed it at 8.58 a.m. recorded 2.7. The intensity of the tremor which occurred at 9.43 a.m. was slightly up at 2.8 on Richter scale and the last one which occurred at 9.46 a.m. measured 1.3.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the tremors did not cause any major damage. Idukki district administration said that there was no reason for alarm. Similarly, a low-intensity tremor occurred in Idukki district on February 28.