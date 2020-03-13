Tremors in Idukki district

THENI
Low-intensity tremors were recorded four times at different parts of Idukki district in Kerala on Friday morning.
The tremors were felt at Kattappana, Kanchiyar, Upputhara and Anavilasam areas in Idukki district, which is located around 30 kilometres away from Cumbum in Theni district. While the tremor which occurred at 7.05 a.m. measured 1.4 on Richter scale, the one that followed it at 8.58 a.m. recorded 2.7. The intensity of the tremor which occurred at 9.43 a.m. was slightly up at 2.8 on Richter scale and the last one which occurred at 9.46 a.m. measured 1.3.
However, the tremors did not cause any major damage. Idukki district administration said that there was no reason for alarm. Similarly, a low-intensity tremor occurred in Idukki district on February 28.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.