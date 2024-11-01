Trekking from Shenbagathoppu to begin on Sunday

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelanwould inaugurate the trekking exercise between Shenbagathoppu and W. Pudupatti near Srivilliputtur on Sunday.

Registration of trekkers has begun through www.trektamilnadu.com from November 1, Deputy Director, Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, P. Devaraj, said in a statement. As of now, the trekking has been planned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The trekking would begin at 7 a.m. at Shenbagathoppu. The trekkers would go through the forest area for nine km.

The Collector has called for members of the public, government employees and social activists to participate in the trekking on Sunday.