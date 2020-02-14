Trekking banned in Kurangani from Saturday

MADURAI

The Theni District Forest department has issued a ban on trekking in the Kurangani hills starting Saturday until the end of summer season as per State government directive as a precautionary measure due to forest fires.

Theni District Forest Officer S. Gowtham said that the department has rejected permissions to trek in the Kurangani region as there has already been one reported fire in the last 10 days.

“Although we closed trekking in late January last year, we had an extended monsoon in 2020 and hence had conducive trekking conditions.

Since it is summer again, we are officially issuing our trekking ban starting tomorrow,” the District Forest Officer said.

Forest fires start in January, increase in February and peak during March.

In 2020 alone, the Forest department has received about 200 applications to use the authorised 11.4 kms pathway uproute from Kurangani to Top Station via Central station.

A statement from the forest department explained that action will be taken against those who trespass the order and that one will be culpable if they carry explosive equipment inside the forest.

The District Forest Officer added that the public can report fires to 04546-252552 or reach out to the disaster management team available at 1077.

The ban on trekking during summer months across the State came after a forest fire claimed the lives of 20 trekkers in 2018.