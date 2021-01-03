‘Save trees from nails’

Preserve nature, said DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) M S Muthusamy here on Sunday.
Launching a campaign to remove nails hammered on tree trunks at Aranmanaipudur Vilakku, he said it was important to protect old trees, which were giving green cover and rain. It was unfortunate that people used tree trunks to advertise their business by fixing steel boards.
Environmentalists, who were part of various associations in the district, said they had started it in a small way two years ago. As residents of various towns in Theni district, they removed nails silently on weekends. They educated people to ensure that there was no nail on trees.
Youths have formed a Whatsapp group in Chinnamanur and posted pictures of tree trunks with nails and after removal of nails. Some Rotarians, doctors and NGOs have taken a pledge to keep trees free from any damage in 2021.
Friends in Uthamapalayam, Cumbum, Chinnamanoor and Theni joined together and removed at least 500 kg of nails so far. Not a single tree in Theni Municipality has nail now. It would be probably the first such achievement in the State, Mr. Muthusamy said.
