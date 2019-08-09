Trees felled, smuggled; 2 forest staff suspended

NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari District Forest Officer Ananth has placed under suspension two forest personnel for allegedly assisting timber smugglers to illegally cut a few 200-year-old trees in the reserve forest area and smuggle the timber out.

Sources in the Forest department said a surprise check was conducted recently at Arukaani and Pathukaani areas, both falling under Kilakadu Reserve Forest area, following information that old trees were being felled and smuggled out with the connivance of a couple of lower-level forest staff.

After confirming the information through a spot visit, the investigation team from Kaliyal Range found that Shaji, 28, and Thangaraj, 26, of Aarukaani, Stephen, 38, of Anaimugam and Surendran, 24, and Anilkumar, 37, of Maruthamparai had illegally cut the trees, worth about ₹ 1 lakh, and smuggled the timber out with the help of two forest staff.

Shaji, Surendran and Anil Kumar were nabbed and grilled. The smuggled timber was recovered from a sawmill, reportedly belonging to Shaji, at Panachamoodu. While Shaji was remanded in judicial custody, a fine of ₹ 25,000 each was slapped on Surendran and Anil Kumar.

Mr. Ananth, who visited the spot and inquired the forest personnel, found that the illegally felled timber had been smuggled out of the reserve forest area with the help of forest guards Sankar, 35, and Jayaseelan, 40. Subsequently he placed the two under suspension.