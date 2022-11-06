Tree-lovers of Madurai celebrate 100th week of sapling plantation drive

A group of environmentalists who have joined hands under the banner Iyarkai Pathukappu Iyakkam celebrated their 100th week of plantation drive in the presence of Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Sunday.

Interestingly, out of the 350 members – between ages 4 and 65 – 100 are government school students, who actively participate in the weekly plantation drive organised by the Iyakkam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that around 10 lakh trees have been planted on behalf of the Madurai District administration so far. He added that the target for the next year is 12 lakh and sought the cooperation of the public in making Madurai a greener city. He also spotlighted the medicinal benefits of native species of trees.

The Collector presented shields and certificates of appreciation to students while ‘Pattimandram’ speaker Mu. Rajasekaran and former scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) lauded the team for their magnanimous efforts and for instilling values pertaining to saving nature in children.

Earlier, the Collector planted a 12-feet tall sapling of kadamba on the premises of Panchayat Union Primary School in Y.Othakadai. M. Thennavan, special advisor of the Iyakkam said that the medicinally rich tree species was chosen owing to its close association with ancient Madurai.

He noted that the Iyakkam that began in 2020 has planted over 12,000 saplings so far in 10 village panchayats including Y. Othakadai, Thirumohoor, Ilangipatti, Kodikulam, Pudupatti, Pudhu Thamaraipatti among others. The team has also created a Miyawaki forest in Ramanathapuram district based on the Collector’s request.

They stick to planting native varieties of trees such as neem, pungan (Indian beech), magizham (bulletwood), poovarasu (Indian tulip), vagai (Albizia lebbeck) among others.

The Iyakkam’s weekly routine consists of supervising the maintenance of the previously planted saplings, holding talks with the residents who are willing to grow one – between Mondays and Saturdays, and spending Sundays to plant them.

The Iyakkam also actively carries out palm seed plantation drive on the banks of tanks and lakes that helps in strengthening of bunds and improving groundwater table. Mr Thennavan noted that they have planted 1,000 palm seeds so far and added that they also plant seed balls.

Besides these, creating awareness on the importance of trees and the pressing need to conserve nature forms the core of their initiative.