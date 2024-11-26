Tree felling rings alarm bells for avian habitat in Dhalapathisamudram near Nanguneri

In the wake of recent study by birdwatchers, the people of Dhalapathisamudram panchayat from Nanguneri Union have passed a resolution in the gram sabha meeting to protect the habitat of migratory birds that come to Kandigaiperi pond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kandigaiperi, a hamlet under Dhalapathisamudram panchayat, is home to a pond with a spread of over 110 acres. Over the past few years, this pond has served as a habitat and transit point for hundreds of birds. However, recently the trees around the pond were felled to facilitate fishing by local fishermen who have leased the pond.

Sankar Kumar, an avid bird watcher and a retired official from the Department of Animal Husbandry, says, “I have been into bird watching for the past few years. I have recorded 110 species of birds around the pond since 2022.” Species such as Eurasian spoonbill, spot-billed pelican, painted stork, pheasant-tailed jacana, oriental darter, brahminey kite, black-winged stilt, black-crowned night heron, pied kingfisher, sandwich tern and knob billed duck were found.

These birds probably use Kandikaiperi as a transit point on their way to Koonthankulam bird sanctuary. However, the bird arrival might decrease this year due to the recent felling of the trees around the pond. The government must take immediate action to protect the ecosystem and build minitowers for birdwatching, he says.

J. Arul Raj, vice-president of the Dhalapathisamudram panchayat, says a resolution was passed at the gram sabha meeting last week. It was resolved that more tree saplings must be planted around the pond and it must be ensured that the birds and their habitat remained undisturbed. These collective efforts would safeguard the biodiversity of Kandigaiperi and maintain its status as a refuge for local and migratory birds, he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.