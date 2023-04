April 21, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Madurai

A car was badly damaged after a huge tree fell due to strong wind at K. Pudur on Friday evening. However, no one was injured. As the tree fell down after rain, accompanied by strong wind, traffic on the Alagarkoil Road was disrupted. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tallakulam Fire Station, led by its Station Officer, R. Ashok Kumar, rushed to the spot and cut down the tree and removed it. A motorbike was also damaged in the accident.