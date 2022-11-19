Treat parks as necessity than as spaces for public recreation, says HC

November 19, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Realising the value and utility of public parks, the State has to create and maintain the same for public welfare, observed Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while disposing of a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain parks in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed Madurai Corporation to maintain the parks by providing necessary facilities and take immediate steps for creation of new parks, if necessary. The court disposed of a petition filed in 2014 by S. Arumugam of Madurai.

The court observed that urbanisation had resulted in dwindling of green spaces. Parks are valued for the social and ecosystem services they provide. They are spaces that enable humans to reconnect with nature and play a big role in their mental well-being. They serve as biodiversity spots and put nature back at the heart of urban life. They moderate temperature and counter the urban heat island effect. They are urban lung spaces. It is imperative to value public parks as social and ecological necessity than as spaces for amenities and public recreation.

The Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-fields and Open space (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959 was enacted in the interest of public to preserve and regulate parks, play-fields and open spaces. Section 7 of the Act casts the duty upon the government / local authorities to maintain parks in proper condition. In respect of notified parks and play fields, which are not vested with the government / local authorities, the authorities may direct the owners of such parks to maintain in such a way, the judges observed.

Madurai Corporation submitted that there are 73 parks in Zone I, 62 parks in Zone II, 15 parks in Zone III and 49 parks in Zone IV, totalling 199 parks in the city. Under AMRUT Scheme of the Central government, 16 parks have been taken for development. Ten parks have already been developed and work in the remaining six parks is under progress.

It has been submitted that 80 parks have been properly fenced to prevent encroachments, 34 parks have proper compound walls and 33 parks are yet to be fenced. Under the Smart Cities Mission, 19 parks have been identified for development at an estimate of ₹20 crore. Steps are being taken to develop and maintain the public parks. it was submitted.