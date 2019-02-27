‘Treat chicken pox with drugs, not at home’

Sivakasi

Drugs to treat chicken pox are adequately available in Government Hospital and primary health centres and people should come forward to use the drugs instead of domestic treatment given to the patients.

With the soaring temperature, at least 10 cases of chicken pox had been reported in and around Sivakasi in the last few days, said Deputy Director of Health (Sivakasi), S. Ram Ganesh.

“Unfortunately, people link chicken pox with religious beliefs and try to treat it at home and not report it to health officials or take treatment at hospitals,” he told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Stating that a costly drug, Acyclovir, is available adequately at the GHs and PHCs, he said people should use this drug to reduce the load of the virus. Chicken pox is nothing but a skin-related illness that is common during summer.

“The infected fluid from the boils further spreads it. When the tablet is taken thrice a day for five days, it gets cured easily,” he said. Stating that the virus is spread through the fluid from one person to another due to contact by using the clothes the patients use.

He said that chicken pox usually affects children and elderly people. “When pregnant women are affected by chicken pox, they should be treated with more care.

Though vaccines are available in the market, the dosage does not give any life-long protection from the illness, he added.

More important about the illness is notifying the local health authorities. “If people notified us, the health department would take steps to improve sanitation and check for contamination of water,” Dr. Ram Ganesh said.

Maintaining personal hygiene like keeping the body clean and using clean cloths can avoid chicken pox, he added.

Not only the patients, but also the attendants can avail themselves of special casual leave on production of medical certificates issued by Deputy Director of Health and City Health Officer.