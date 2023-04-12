HamberMenu
Treasury accountant gets 2-year imprisonment

April 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

An accountant of the District Treasury has been awarded 2 years of imprisonment for taking bribe. According to prosecution, Michael Raj, 56, of Vellaipattti near here, applied for getting the arrears of ₹ 80,000 for his mother Mettilda, a retired teacher. When District Treasury accountant Lakshminarayanan demanded 10% of the arrears amount - ₹ 8,000 – as bribe, Mr. Michael Raj filed a complaint with Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing. When Lakshminarayanan received the first installment of Rs. 2,000 from Mr. Michael Raj, the anti-corruption wing police trapped him. Chief Judicial Magistrate Selvakumar on Wednesday awarded 2 years imprisonment to Lakshminarayanan and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000.

