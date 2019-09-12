TRB notification challenged

A notification issued by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board awarding 29% marks for interview alone in the recruitment of Assistant Professors in government arts and science colleges has been challenged before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The petitioner, J. Ramesh of Virudhunagar district, said that TRB, in its notification for the direct recruitment, had allocated 15 marks for teaching experience, 9 marks for qualification and 10 marks for interview.

Out of the 34 marks allocated, 10 marks for interview amounted to 29% of the total marks, which was arbitrary. The Supreme Court had already ruled that interview marks should not go beyond 15% of the total marks, the petitioner said.

Hearing the petition, Justice V.M. Velumani ordered notice to the TRB and adjourned hearing.