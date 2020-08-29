Travellers coming from other districts come under scanner

Madurai

29 August 2020 18:58 IST

97,933 e-passes issued to enter Madurai from August 17 to 28

A total of 97,933 e-passes have been issued to enter Madurai district from August 17 to 28, following relaxation of e-pass approval norms for inter-district travel in the State. Health department officials say strict monitoring and swab collection from symptomatic persons is done to prevent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Director of Health Services Priya Raj said swab samples are lifted from those who travel from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts at the entry points to Madurai. “Health officials trace people coming from districts based on their address and mobile number submitted for e-pass. They are monitored and swab samples collected from those who display symptoms,” she said.

Around 80% of the people who applied for the e-pass system had their destination as Madurai city, said City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan. He said they receive the list of people who travel from other districts on a daily basis. The details are shared with Corporation officials and staff of Urban primary Health Centres. A total of 1,400 field level workers deployed by the civic body visit houses of these people and monitor them. Samples are lifted from those who display symptoms.

A Corporation Sanitary Officer said many residents inform officials when outsiders stay in their area. “On a positive note, many people are coming forward to get themselves tested,” he said.

An official from the district administration said that on an average, three persons travelled for every e-pass that was approved. “It is imperative to monitor them to prevent rise in COVID-19 cases,” he said.

Dr. Kumaraguruparan said the main challenge was that a large number of people travelled to Madurai with approved e-pass to either attend weddings or for medical reasons. “Since these people leave the city in a day or two, it is difficult to trace them.” Following all safety precautions is important to contain spread of COVID-19, said. ...