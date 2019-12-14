Travel expo offers attractive packages

India International Travel Mart Expo is back in town for the sixth time, with over 40 stalls from various parts of the country. The expo is a one-stop solution for all travel needs: anyone who walks in is given ample information on destinations, packages, prices and the various added attractions in every State.

Inaugurating the expo, N. Jegatheesan, president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the expo was a platform for a rich exchange of ideas, culture and heritage. “The State government should also display stalls in different places and take steps to promote Madurai as the city has lot of potential to attract tourists.” He added that the arrival of a branch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would lead to a boom in medical tourism.

“Tamil Nadu is a potential market for us, as we see a lot of tourists from here visiting the palaces and forts in our State. There’s a separate desert circuit with a desert festival that happens every year and it has been a huge hit among tourists,” said Ajith Singh, Deputy Director, Rajasthan Tourism.

The stall showcasing Gujarat promoted a wide range of festivals, including Navaratri, Rann Utsav held in Rann of Kutch and the kite festival held during Makar Sankranthi.

A number of travel agents from Madurai, Munnar, Thekkady, Kuttikanam and other parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have also put up stalls at the expo. The expo will be on till December 15 at Fortune Pandiyan Hotel.