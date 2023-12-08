HamberMenu
Travel and tourism expo begins in Madurai

December 08, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A travel and tourism exhibition under way at Rajah Muthiah Mandram in Madurai on Friday.

A travel and tourism exhibition under way at Rajah Muthiah Mandram in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

India International Travel Exhibition (IITE) is organising a three-day travel and tourism exhibition at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, which would be open till Sunday.

The expo would focus on international and domestic tourist destinations, in which leading hotels, resorts and other allied services are participating. Tourism departments from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Tourism Department have also put up stalls listing tourist spots in their States.

For persons interested in travelling abroad, reputed agents have special packages to destinations like Switzerland, Bali, Thailand, Australia, Kenya and many more.

The aim of the expo is to boost tourism and people from Madurai will have the best deal in prices and destinations. “It will be a one-stop shop for three days,” the organisers said and added that the exhibition would be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the entry is free for the visitors.

