Travel and explore and land a good job, students told

Madurai Kamaraj University College, in association with South Tamil Nadu Association of Travel and Tourism (STATT), conducted various competitions for students at the college on Friday to mark World Tourism Day.

The chief guest, P. Venkatachalam, Managing Director, National Institute (competitive exams coaching centre), gave details of various job opportunities available in the tourism sector. “The number of students trying to get government jobs has vastly increased. If two lakh candidates appear for a competitive examination, only 10,000 get selected. As the competition is such fierce, you should broaden your search as there are plenty of options in the private sector also, particularly in the tourism field,” he said.

“Learn new languages as it will prove handy while looking for jobs across the country,” he said.

“A job in tourism sector will demand a good knowledge of the country’s history and geography, general knowledge and communication skills,” he said.

“Travel widely. It will bring about changes for the better at a personal level. It need not be a foreign country. You can even explore places within the State,” Mr. Venkatachalam said.

Prizes were distributed to winners of competitions in photography, reel making, quiz and painting.

