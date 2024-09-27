GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Travel and explore and land a good job, students told

Published - September 27, 2024 08:29 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
P. Venkatachalam, Managing Director, National Institute, speaks at Madurai Kamaraj University College on Friday.

P. Venkatachalam, Managing Director, National Institute, speaks at Madurai Kamaraj University College on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai Kamaraj University College, in association with South Tamil Nadu Association of Travel and Tourism (STATT), conducted various competitions for students at the college on Friday to mark World Tourism Day.  

The chief guest, P. Venkatachalam, Managing Director, National Institute (competitive exams coaching centre), gave details of various job opportunities available in the tourism sector.  “The number of students trying to get government jobs has vastly increased. If two lakh candidates appear for a competitive examination, only 10,000 get selected. As the competition is such fierce, you should broaden your search as there are plenty of options in the private sector also, particularly in the tourism field,” he said.  

“Learn new languages as it will prove handy while looking for jobs across the country,” he said.  

“A job in tourism sector will demand a good knowledge of the country’s history and geography, general knowledge and communication skills,” he said.  

“Travel widely. It will bring about changes for the better at a personal level. It need not be a foreign country. You can even explore places within the State,” Mr. Venkatachalam said.  

Prizes were distributed to winners of competitions in photography, reel making, quiz and painting.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.