Trash ‘corrupt, anti-Tamil’ AIADMK: Vaiko appeals to electorate

Sankarankovil

The electorate of Tamil Nadu should trash the “corrupt” AIADMK government for pushing the BJP’s anti-Tamil schemes in Tamil Nadu and for being a slave to the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, MDMK general secretary Vaiko has appealed.

Canvassing votes for DMK candidate for Sankarankovil (Reserved) Raja at Thiruvenkatam near here on Friday, Mr. Vaiko said the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu Government, which was implementing the Narendra Modi-led Central Government’s anti-Tamil agendas in Tamil Nadu, had rendered jobless over 90 lakh youth while allowing NEET to kill the medical dreams of Tamil students.

“ Even though she could score 1,175 out of 1,200 in Plus Two, Scheduled Caste student Anita could not get admission in a medical college due to NEET and this drove her to commit suicide,” he pointed out.

Those who protested against the Sterlite Copper in peaceful manner were crushed and in the police firing 13 persons were killed mercilessly. Though this case would be heard in a court, the people’s court should render justice for the blood that soaked Thoothukudi in the upcoming Assembly election, he said.

Even as a few hundred women were sexually assaulted by a group in Pollachi, a senior woman police officer had to recently face sexual harassment by a top police officer.

“Though a series of corruption charges are surfacing everyday against the ruling AIADMK Government and the DMK has submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking comprehensive probe into these charges, no action has been taken as this government is an obedient slave of Mr. Narendra Modi’s Government. This government has failed to ensure the safety of its people. Hence, the electorate of Tamil Nadu, with their votes, should overthrow this government on April 6,” Mr. Vaiko appealed.

Recalling his association with Thiruvenkatam over the past 57 years, Mr. Vaiko, who is from nearby Kalingapatti, informed that he had released ₹25 lakh from the Local Area Development Fund for the construction of a bridge at Aavudaiyaarpuram for the benefit of 15 villages, a 40-year-old demand and another ₹10 lakh for sinking a borewell and laying pipes for ensuring drinking water supply to Kurinjaakulam Adi Dravida Colony.

Mr. Vaiko also campaigned at Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur and Surandai.