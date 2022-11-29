Transwomen given laptop for studies

November 29, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

While a transwoman doing her postgraduation was given a laptop for the studies, another one received a solar-powered copier for starting her shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Collector V. Vishnu recently started organising grievances meet once in three months for transpersons, the second meeting was held here on Tuesday, when 120 transwomen turned up. He said the transwomen had demanded basic amenities like streetlights, drinking water taps, roads and installation of CCTV cameras in their colony at Narasinganallur. Five transwomen had submitted a petition for erecting sheds for keeping their cattle in the night and during rain.

While streetlights and CCTV cameras had been installed in the colony, cattle sheds had been erected for two petitioners and three more structures would be erected shortly. A transwoman had been given temporary job of bharatanatyam trainer in the residential school at Valliyoor and those who had undergone tailoring training had been given the certificates so that they could apply for loans from banks for starting their tailoring units.

As transwoman Kalaiselvi had submitted petition for giving her a copier for setting up a shop near Narasinganallur, a solar-powered copier, costing Rs. 63,000, was handed over. The Collector also handed over Rs. 20,000 each to 49 transwomen as loans for starting their business ventures.

When transwoman Soubarnika, who is doing her postgraduation in sociology in Rani Anna Government College for Women at Gandhi Nagar on city outskirts, sought a laptop for her studies, Mr. Vishnu handed over laptop to her.

As the participants wanted to have a separate cremation ground near Narasinganallur as they could not use the nearby common cremation ground, he assured them that he would discuss it with his subordinates and identify a land.

When they asked the Collector to initiate steps for organising similar meetings in the District Police Office, he assured them that he would discuss this proposal with Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan and take favourable decision.

District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah, Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Tirunelveli City, G.S. Anita, District Revenue Officer (Disciplinary Proceedings) Suganya were present.