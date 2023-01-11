ADVERTISEMENT

Transwomen bull owners demand equal opportunity in jallikattu

January 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Transgenders at the Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A group of transwomen from Madurai district petitioned the district administration seeking to ensure equal opportunity to participate in the jallikattu events to be held between January 15 and 17.

G. Keerthana, a transwoman bull owner, said that it was always an uphill task to receive tokens that ensure them to participate in the jallikattu events. “We received just four tokens last year against the 12 bulls registered, that too only after raising the issue with the Collector,” she charged.

The petitioners said that their passion for the sport should be given due recognition, since they also put in an equal amount of hard work and train the bulls for the event just as the other participants..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US