Transwomen bull owners demand equal opportunity in jallikattu

January 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Transgenders at the Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday.

Transgenders at the Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A group of transwomen from Madurai district petitioned the district administration seeking to ensure equal opportunity to participate in the jallikattu events to be held between January 15 and 17.

G. Keerthana, a transwoman bull owner, said that it was always an uphill task to receive tokens that ensure them to participate in the jallikattu events. “We received just four tokens last year against the 12 bulls registered, that too only after raising the issue with the Collector,” she charged.

The petitioners said that their passion for the sport should be given due recognition, since they also put in an equal amount of hard work and train the bulls for the event just as the other participants..

