Transwoman in a battle of ballots

THOOTHUKUDI

11 February 2022 19:27 IST

She has taken the electoral plunge as an independent

After men and women councillors of ward 50 of Thoothukudi Corporation failed to fulfil even the basic needs of the residents all these years, a transwoman has entered the fray for the upcoming urban civic polls to be held on February 19.

As long as M. Arthi, 27, was helping the family with the little earnings she could make by selling ‘puja’ materials from a small shop near Second Gate, life was as usual for her. When she started realising the physiological changes in her body, she moved out to join the ‘transwomen society’, which is helping her to win her political aspirations. Now, she is one of the candidates contesting the urban civic polls contesting from ward 50 of Thoothukudi Corporation with ‘Matchbox’ symbol.

“I’ll conduct weekly grievance day meetings in every part of the ward to understand the problems of the people and solve it and will create an e-seva centre in the ward besides ensuring better basic amenities,” Ms. Arthi assures.

She rates former DMK councillor Anbazhagan of ward 50 in Bryant Nagar as ‘good worker’ as he reportedly fulfilled the basic needs of the ward to some extent. “He was the only councillor who did something good for the people. His help ended our efforts to get identity cards. After his demise, I, a DMK loyalist, want to continue his good work as the councillor of this ward,” Ms. Arthi says.

However, her efforts to get a ticket from the ruling party for the councillor election did not succeed. Having understood the reality, she has taken the electoral plunge as an independent.

“Since we, a group of transwomen, did election work for Geetha akka (Minister for Social Welfare) during the last Assembly election, I sought ticket in DMK for ward 50. But my plea was turned down instantly citing the reason that I will not be able to withstand the tough electoral battle. As I am firm in my decision of serving the people, I filed the nomination and contesting from this ward,” says Ms. Arthi.