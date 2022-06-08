Revive old pension scheme: transport workers

Members of the Anna Thozhilalar Sangam, affiliated to the AIADMK, stage a demonstration at Vannarpettai in Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

TIRUNELVELI

Members of the Anna Thozhilalar Sangam, affiliated to the AIADMK, staged a demonstration here on Wednesday urging the State government to initiate wage settlement talks with transport workers and revive old pension scheme.

Its district president S. Ponnusamy said the DMK’s Labour Progressive Front and the CITU pressed for 25% salary hike for transport workers during the wage talks held in January and February 2021 when the AIADMK was in power. Though the then AIADMK government gave an interim relief of ₹1,000 to the workers, the LPF and the CITU, which pressed for implementation of “impractical demands”, criticised the government.

However, the LPF and the CITU changed their stance and pressed for only 8% hike during the wage talks held on May 12 after the DMK came to power. The Transport Minister agreed to give only 2% hike for the period between September 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021, and 3% hike from January 1, 2022, for which both the LPF and the CITU agreed.

The DMK government should initiate proper wage settlement talks with transport corporation trade unions and consider genuine demands. He condemned the DMK government for refusing to revive the old pension scheme as it had promised it in its Assembly poll manifesto.