Transport workers’ strike has no impact; buses operated as usual

January 09, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The indefinite strike by Tamil Nadu State Transport Workers’ Unions, excluding the ruling DMK-backed Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam (TMS) and Congress-backed INTUC, did not have any impact on operation of buses on Tuesday.

Pressing a charter of demands, including revival of old pension scheme, filling up of vacancies and budgetary allocation to offset losses incurred by the transport corporations, the unions had called for an indefinite strike from Tuesday. Though it was perceived that the strike would paralyse the public transport completely, the protest had little impact on operation of buses. With the backing of the workers affiliated to the TMS and the INTUC, the Transport Department officials managed to operate almost all the buses.

In a bid to tackle the situation, 25 qualified drivers and sufficient number of conductors were drafted on a temporary basis for each of the 30 depots - Tirunelveli (7 depots), Thoothkudi (7), Tenkasi (4) and Kanniyakumari (12) - in the southern districts as a stopgap arrangement. Even though transport workers affiliated to the CITU, AITUC, AIADMK-backed Anna Thozhir Sangam and other trade unions participated in the strike, the TMS and INTUC members reported for duty in the early hours of Tuesday. “Hence, we operated more than 99% of the buses on Tuesday (up to 11 a.m.),” said TMS office-bearer Dharman.

The TNSTC officials said 1,107 buses were operated till 6 a.m. - Tirunelveli (236 buses), Thoothukudi (226), Tenkasi (157) and Kanniyakumari (488) and the fleet strength was increased gradually. Around 8 a.m., the officials managed to operate 1,597 of the 1617 buses and by 11 a.m., this number rose to 1,626.

When the transport workers affiliated to the striking trade unions tried to block the road at Vannarpet, the police detained 30 protestors.