Madurai

Transport workers stage protest

Members of CITU on Sunday staged a protest outside Regional Office of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation opposing the move to cut salary of employees treating a certain number of non-working days under lockdown as leave.

The protest was led by State secretary of CITU (Transport Union) M. Vellaidurai. When scores of workers gathered outside the office, they were blocked by police at the entrance.

Mr. Vellaidurai said instead of treating the lockdown period as special leave, the administration was trying to deduct salary based on the average number of days of leave each employee availed in the past.

Officials said that they would take up their case with the State government to find an amicable solution following which the workers dispersed.

