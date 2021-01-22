Transport officials take oath on road safety

Madurai
Transport Department officials organised an oath-taking event on road safety at Regional Transport Offices and Motor Vehicle Inspector Offices across the district on Friday as part of the Road Safety Month.
N. Selvam, Regional Transport Officer (North and Central), and S. Singaravelu, Regional Transport Officer (South), took the oath at their respective offices. Similarly, the event was held at the Motor Vehicle Inspector Offices at Tirumangalam, Usilampatti, Vadipatti and Melur.
Around 2,000 persons, including those who had come to the Regional Transport Offices and Motor Vehicle Inspector Offices to obtain licence, register their new vehicles, and for other works also took the oath.
Traffic rules like wearing seatbelt while driving cars, not boarding a moving bus, wearing helmet while driving two-wheelers, and not driving vehicles after consuming alcohol were highlighted.
