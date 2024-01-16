GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transport officials distribute pamphlets, as road safety month begins in Madurai

January 16, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193

Road Safety Month was launched in Madurai on Tuesday, with officials from the Transport department distributing pamphlets to motorists and appealing to them to wear seat belt and helmet.

The initiative is aimed at preventing road accidents and educating road users about the consequences of not obeying road rules. The pamphlets, printed in Tamil, contain useful tips and warn against rash and negligent driving. Also, the use of horn should be minimal and air horns are prohibited.

Similarly, the officials urged the pedestrians to walk only on walkways and cross the roads at earmarked lines. Only when the signal showed ‘green’, should they cross the road and reach the other side, especially on major intersections and arterial roads.

At Maatuthavani, the officials checked omni-buses and appealed to operators to ensure that their vehicles were not parked outside the bus stand.

At Periyar and Arapalayam bus stands too, the officials told auto rickshaw drivers to park in the space allotted to them and not block the entrance/exit points. Two-wheeler riders, who were using their mobile phones by placing it inside the helmets, were given a warning.

The Transport officials led by Joint Commissioner Satyanarayanan and RTO Chitra interacted with the general public on the inaugural day and appealed to them to cooperate in making Madurai an accident-free district.

