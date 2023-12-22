Transport Minister issues appointment orders to 71 persons in Madurai

December 22, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

“Despite Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) facing a loss due to financial crunch, we are taking steps to build new buses which would soon be out for use,” said Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar.

Speaking at an event after issuing appointment orders to 71 persons at Pasumalai TNSTC workshop here on Friday, he said the employees must bear in mind that the orders were given amidst a critical financial situation.

Appreciating the services rendered by the transport workers during the recent Chennai flood, the Minister said if not for the bus drivers and conductors who risked even their own well-being, the condition of the people would have been worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised the new appointees to work sincerely wherever they were posted and not to seek the help of politicians to get transfers. “You should learn to work in all situations with skill,” Mr. Sivasankar said.

Amon the new appointees, 21 would work in Madurai region, 37 in Dindigul region and 13 in Virudhunagar region.

Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathy and TNSTC Managing Director A. Arumugam were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.