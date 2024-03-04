ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister flags off 55 new TNSTC buses

March 04, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The new buses at MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

As per Tamil Nadu government’s announcement for 2023 and 2024 fiscal, 2,000 buses were ready to be operated and for 2024-25, funds for 3,000 buses had been allocated, said Minister of Transport S.S. Sivasankar.  

Speaking to the media after flagging off 55 buses at M.G.R bus stand here on Monday, he said that through German development bank, KfW’s fund, 2,666 buses had been allocated for the State. For Madurai district, 361 buses had been allocated, and apart from that 100 electric buses from KfW fund, 373 BS-VI buses and 307 additional buses from 2024 – 25 allocation would be given to the district, he said.  

Speaking about the number of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s (TNSTC) buses in Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar districts coming under Madurai division, Mr. Sivasankar said that 2,300 buses were being operated in this division and 13,356 workers were on its roll. 

“The estimated distance of operation for the buses from Madurai division for a month is 293.10 lakh km which benefits 3.18 crore passengers,” he added.  As many as 39 buses out of the 55 new buses would be used for Madurai district and out of it three buses were to be operated on new routes.  

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor V. Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar were present.

