Transport department officials seize bike taxis in Madurai

April 07, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Following complaints from a section of autorickshaw drivers, Transport department officials on Friday seized bike taxis, which were operating in the city without any licence.

The officials said they had formed special teams, led by Regional Transport Officers Singaravelu and Chitra and Motor Vehicle Inspectors, on the instruction of Joint Commissioner (Transport) Pon. Senthilnathan. Twenty bike taxis were seized during the day-long checks conducted at different locations.

According to the complaints, the bike taxis operated through a mobile App. Customers were picked up at their places and dropped at the locations chosen by them, for which the bike taxis collected a fare. The auto drivers wondered who issued licences to the bike taxis and on what terms and conditions they operated in the city.

The Transport department officials said they had registered cases against the bike taxis for unauthorised operation.

The people who used the bike taxis, however, claimed that the mode of transport was not only convenient, but also cheaper. They said the auto drivers demanded huge sums for covering even short distances, and tax drivers who operated through Apps such as Ola and Uber too asked for additional payment over and above the fares shown by the App.

The bike tax riders wore helmets and provided them to pillion riders too. When it was cost-effective and safe, the authorities should find ways to regulate the service and not seize vehicles, they said.