October 10, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Madurai

As per the announcement of the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner, the passengers travelling in Omnibuses during the Pooja Holidays could lodge their grievances regarding the collection of exorbitant fares, through the contact number (for complaints) 93848 08393. A display board with the contact number would be exhibited in all the omnibus stands so as to enable the passengers to lodge their grievances regarding the exorbitant fares collected by the omnibus operators.

