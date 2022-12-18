Transperson dies in hospital

December 18, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A transperson identified as Prabhu (35) died in the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday. Police said that two days ago, the victim was found lying near Suthamalli four-way lane with blood stains all over the body. On information, the Perumalpuram police rushed to the spot and took the transperson in an ambulance to the hospital. According to a police officer, the transperson had reportedly confessed that a lorry driver had assaulted him over a monetary transaction. He succumbed to injuries on Sunday following which the police have registered a case of murder. A hunt was in for the suspect.

Railway gate closure irks commuters

The closure of railway gate for long hours at Paavoorchatram for “maintenance” by the railways has come in for severe criticism by commuters. On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the gate was closed for maintenance. As a result, vehicle users had to take a circuitous route to reach their destinations.

Last month also, the railways had closed the gate for upkeep purposes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The bridge work is also under way and vehicle users found it tough to cross the intersection.

Closing the gate for motorists for long hours not only ended in traffic jams, but also many private and minibuses on the stretch cancelled their trips. For instance, people in Selva Vinayagapuram, Ramachandrapattinam, Mela Meignanapuram and Vettaikarankulam could not go to Tirunelveli or Tenkasi due to non-availability of buses, owing to the closure of the railway gate at Pavoorchatram, a shopkeeper said.

However, railway authorities said that upkeep was essential and construction of flyover may be the permanent solution.

