Transparent counselling for posting Tahsildars held in Virudhunagar district

For the first time in Virudhunagar district, the district administration has conducted counselling for filling up various posts in the Revenue Department for Tahsildars.

“This is a transparent way of filling up the existing vacancies with the eligible candidates based on their seniority. This prevents candidates bringing upon political and official influence to bag some key postings,” said Virudhunagar district president of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association, A. Gothandaraman.

He said that this system has been in practice in Madurai district for several years.

“We had made a representation to the Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, to ensure transparency in postings and we thank him for heeding to our demand,” he added.

Based on the instruction of the Collector, District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran, released the list of 12 posts for Tahsildars and the seniority list of eligible candidates who had experience in the post of Tahsildars.

Based on the seniority list, all the candidates were called for the counselling and they were allowed to select the post of their choice based on the seniority.

Among the posts were Special Tahsildar Arasu Cable TV Corporation, Land Acquisition, Stamps, District Manager, TASMAC, Personal Assistant to Divisional Revenue Officer, Sattur, Divisional Excise Officer, and Social Security Scheme.

In the circular for counselling, the DRO had said that the officials posted to a particular post would be transferred if their shortcomings are found in their assigned duty.