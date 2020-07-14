No community transmission: officials

Seven % of all recorded COVID-19 cases in the Madurai Corporation in the last two weeks neither have any contact with patients who have tested positive for the disease nor influenza-like illness symptoms.

Data released by the district administration shows that a total of 3,224 cases have been recorded in the corporation limit in the last 14 days between June 30 and July 13. Of them, 234 cases have been categorised as ‘local cases.’

Officials say that ‘local cases’ are those where the source of the COVID-19 infection cannot be clearly established. While experts say this could be an indication of community transmission, officials deny it.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association President K. Senthil said spread of these local cases could indicate community spread. ‘However, community transmission need not be across the city. It could be in certain hotspots which are thickly populated,’ he said.

Another source stated that areas around the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) could be susceptible to community spread as attenders keep travelling in and out of the hospital for their meals.

There could be transmission in areas like Sellur which is thickly populated and where a number of cases have been reported.

Collector T. G. Vinay said these cases are usually recognised when patients walk in for surgeries and then learn about being carriers of COVID-19. “They are usually asymptomatic and get a CT-scan done before the surgery. This is when it is found that they have COVID-19,” he said.

He said there was no community transmission in the district. These cases are likely to be secondary contacts of positive cases, he said. “The contacts of these cases need to be probed further to ascertain where they contracted the disease,” he said.