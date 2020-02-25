Transman, wife seek legal protection

A 22 year-old transman, Siva* and his 21 year-old wife Priya* who got married on Sunday morning in Erode, fled to Madurai, seeking legal protection from their relatives, on Monday.

Siva and Priya who studied together in Namakkal for three years fell in love while completing their B.Com course. They claimed that they got married, following Hindu customs at Masani Amman Temple in Erode. Soon after the nuptials, they took a bus to Madurai, as Priya’s parents had threatened to complain to the police and torture her.

The couple arrived in Madurai at 12.30 p.m. to a transgender activist’s house who gave them shelter and helped them draft a petition to the Collector, Commissioner, Social Welfare Officer and the Legal Services Authority, seeking protection from their respective families. At 1 p.m., the couple arrived at Madurai District Court and exchanged garlands in front of V. Deepa, Sub Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary, who said that she would forward the petition to the respective authorities.

Advocate S. Mohandoss, who promised to help the couple, said that they arrived in Madurai for moral support from the transgender community here. He said he would file a petition before the High Court seeking a direction to register their marriage.

The story

Siva and Priya’s love story goes back four years.

“I dropped out in my final year and tried to escape my parents who were trying to emotionally blackmail me into not transforming. This phase lasted for exactly one-and-a-half years. During this time, Priya and I only kept in touch via phone,” he says.

Priya says that until her escape yesterday to get married, no one in her family or her circle of friends knew that she was in love with Siva.

“It was our first year when he approached me. I thought he was crazy. ‘How can a woman and another woman love each other, I wondered,” she said. It took two months for Siva to explain that he was a transman to Priya. Ever since, they have continued to be in love, they say.

Siva who has been taking hormone treatments, eventually wishes to undergo a surgery for complete physical transformation. He is saving up money by working as a cashier at a petrol pump in Erode, earning ₹13,000 a month.

He says Priya will not work because he does not want to burden her. Priya says that she is fine with any decisions he wishes to make.

Siva says that any revelation of their identity would mean that he would lose his house and his job. “We are trying hard to be secretive but I wonder how much of all this can be contained. I also do not know for sure about our future. I only want to save us from any trouble,” he says.

*Names changed to

protect identity