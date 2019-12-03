Translate temple records into Tamil: PIL plea

MADURAI

With documents and records of at least 490 temples in Kanniyakumari district, which were under the control of erstwhile Travancore-Cochin rulers, available only in Malayalam, a public interest litigation petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to translate them into Tamil.

The petitioner, N. Thangappan, representing Athikesava Bhaktharkal Seva Trust, said after the State reorganisation, the temples and their properties were administered and controlled by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department of the Tamil Nadu government. Each temple owned several acres of land. However, the revenue documents were available only in Malayalam, he said.

Since the documents not in Tamil, the extent of lands of each temple was not identified to remove encroachments. Some people illegally occupying temple lands took advantage of the situation and obtained pattas. They then alienated the properties by executing sale deeds to third parties, he said.

Representations made to the authorities concerned in this regard remained unanswered, the petitioner said.

Hearing the petition, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran directed the HR & CE Commissioner to consider the representation made by the petitioner.