July 05, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Ramanathapuram

Grievance redressal meeting for transgenders would be held at the Collectorate on the first Friday of every month. In a statement, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, said that the meetings would be held at the Collectorate on the first Fridays of every month. Transgenders can air their grievances during the meetings, he said.