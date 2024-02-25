GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transgenders go on a heritage tour in Madurai

February 25, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Participants take part in a cultural walk organised by Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation and Transgender Resource Centre at Yanaimalai in Madurai on Sunday.

Participants take part in a cultural walk organised by Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation and Transgender Resource Centre at Yanaimalai in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation along with the Transgender Resource Centre conducted a cultural nature walk in various heritage places in Madurai on Sunday. 

Priya Babu of the Transgenders Resource Centre said, it was organised to introduce people to heritage sites located in the district particularly sites associated with transgender community. 

“There are many heritage places in the district which has many details of transgender people. As the people should be introduced to the history, we decided to have a cultural walk every month,” she added.  

Historians and authors well versed with inscriptions and paintings explained the uniqueness of the sites to the participants, she added. “As a first step, Yanaiamalai and Narasinga Perumal Temple were chosen for the walk and for the next other places will be chosen,” she added.  

About 30 transwomen and four transmen in addition to other public participated in the walk.

